Dec 11 The third one-day international between South Africa and India was abandoned at the innings break after heavy rain in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Scores:

South Africa 301-8 in 50 overs (AB de Villiers 109, Q. de Kock 101, D. Miller 56 not out; I. Sharma 4-40) v India