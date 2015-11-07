MOHALI, India Nov 7 India beat South Africa by 108 runs in the first test on Saturday as the home side took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series after wrapping up victory with more than two days to spare.

Chasing a victory target of 218 in a contest dominated by spin bowling, South Africa succumbed to their second successive batting collapse and were dismissed for just 109 with Stiaan van Zyl top-scoring on 36.

For India, who were bowled out for 200 in their second innings earlier in the day, spin duo Ravindra Jadeja (5-21) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-39) shared eight wickets in a South African second innings that lasted less than 40 overs.

The second test is in Bangalore and starts on Nov. 14. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)