NAGPUR, India Nov 27 India beat South Africa by 124 runs in the third test in Nagpur to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series on Friday.

Chasing a 310-run victory target, South Africa, who were shot out for 79 in the first innings, managed 185 in their second before being all out in the final session of the third day's play at the VCA Stadium.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 7-66 to go with the five wickets he had took in the first innings, while leg-spinner Amit Mishra claimed the other three second innings wickets.

South Africa skipper Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis contributed 39 runs each in the low-scoring contest on a turning track.

Delhi hosts the fourth and final test from Dec. 3. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)