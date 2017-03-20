RANCHI, India, March 20 The third test between India and Australia ended in a draw at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.

Having conceded a 152-run first innings lead to India, Australia reached 204 for six in their second to force a draw.

Peter Handscomb top-scored for the tourists with an unbeaten 72, while India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed 4-54.

The four-test series is level at 1-1 and the teams will now head to Dharamsala for the final match from Saturday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Ranchi; Editing by John O'Brien)