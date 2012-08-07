KANDY, Sri Lanka Aug 7 Scoreboard in the
one-off Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and India at
Pallekele on Tuesday.
India
G.Gambhir b Eranga 6
A.Rahane c and b Mendis 21
V.Kohli c Thirimanne b Eranga 68
S.Raina not out 34
M.Dhoni not out 16
Extras: lb-7, w-3) 10
Total: (three wickets, 20 overs) 155
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-81, 3-129.
Did not bat: R Sharma, M Tiwary, I Pathan, R Ashwin, U
Yadav, A Dinda.
Bowling:
Mathews 3-0-23-0, Eranga 4-0-30-2 (w-2), Malinga 4-0-31-0
(w-1), Perera 4-0-34-0, Herath 3-0-17-0, Mendis 2-0-13-1.
Sri Lanka innings
M.Jayawardene lbw b Pathan 26
T.Dilshan b Pathan 0
U.Tharanga c Raina b Pathan 5
L.Thirimanne b Ashwin 20
A.Mathews c Dhoni b Dinda 31
J.Mendis c Rahane b Yadav 11
D.Chandimal c Kohli b Dinda 7
T.Perera run out 1
S.Eranga c Ashwin b Dinda 6
L.Malinga c Dhoni b Dinda 0
R.Herath not out 0
Extras: lb-2, w-7) 9
Total: (all out, 18 overs) 116
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-14, 3-35, 4-68, 5-96, 6-100, 7-102,
8-116, 9-116, 10-116.
Bowling:
Pathan 4-0-27-3 (w-3), Yadav 3-0-24-1 (w-2), Dinda 3-1-19-4,
Kohli 3-0-13-0, Sharma 1-0-9-0 (w-1), Ashwin 4-0-22-1 (w-1)
(Editing by Brian Homewood)