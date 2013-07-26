FACTBOX-Cricket-New Zealand v South Africa test series
WELLINGTON, March 6 Factbox on the three-test series between New Zealand and South Africa, which starts at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday:
July 26 India beat Zimbabwe by 58 runs in the second one-day international at Harare Sports Club on Friday.
Scores:
India 294 for eight in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 116, Dinesh Karthik 69; Brian Vitori 2-27) v Zimbabwe 236 for nine in 50 overs (Vusi Sibanda 55, Prosper Utseya 52 not out; Jaydev Unadkat 4-41). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Josh Reich)
WELLINGTON, March 6 Factbox on the three-test series between New Zealand and South Africa, which starts at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday:
WELLINGTON, March 6 South Africa will miss AB de Villiers following his decision to opt out of test cricket this year but their ranks have been bolstered by the return of Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander for the three-match series against New Zealand.
WELLINGTON, March 6 Dean Elgar and Neil Wagner hope to renew a rivalry that began in feisty schoolboy matches in the Highveld when South Africa face New Zealand in the first test in Dunedin this week.