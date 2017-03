July 28 India beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the third one day international played at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Scores:

Zimbabwe 183 all out in 46 overs (A. Mishra 4-47) v India 187 for three in 35.3 overs (V. Kohli 68 not out)

India lead five-match series 3-0. (Compiled By Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)