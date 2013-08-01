July 26 India beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the fourth one-day international at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.

Scores:

Zimbabwe 144 all out off 42.4 overs (E.Chigumbura 50 not out; Amit Mishra 3-25) v India 145 for one off 30.5 overs (S. Raina 65 not out, R.Sharma 64 not out). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John Mehaffey)