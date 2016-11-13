RAJKOT, India Nov 13 India captain Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 49 to deny England victory in an intriguing final session of the opening test of the five-match series on Sunday.

England captain Alastair Cook notched up his 30th test hundred and declared his team's second innings on 260 for three in the second session, to set India a target of 310.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid picked up three wickets as India were reduced to 71 for four shortly after tea.

Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 32, added 47 and batted out over 15 overs for the fifth wicket while the India captain stitched together another crucial stand of 40 in 10 overs for the seventh wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (32 not out).

The hosts reached 172 for six when the captains shook hands for the match to end in a draw. (Editing by Toby Davis)