UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MOHALI, India Nov 29 India beat England by eight wickets in the third test to go 2-0 up in the five-match series at the Punjab cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.
Chasing a modest 103 for victory, India eased to the target with more than a day to spare, losing the wickets of opener Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara.
Parthiv Patel top-scored for the hosts with a rapid unbeaten 67.
Earlier, England were bowled out for 236 in their second innings with Joe Root leading the way with a defiant 78.
Mumbai hosts the fourth test from Dec. 8. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Mohali; Editing by John O'Brien)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.