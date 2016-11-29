MOHALI, India Nov 29 India beat England by eight wickets in the third test to go 2-0 up in the five-match series at the Punjab cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest 103 for victory, India eased to the target with more than a day to spare, losing the wickets of opener Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Parthiv Patel top-scored for the hosts with a rapid unbeaten 67.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 236 in their second innings with Joe Root leading the way with a defiant 78.

Mumbai hosts the fourth test from Dec. 8. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Mohali; Editing by John O'Brien)