Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
CHENNAI Dec 20 India beat England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and final test to complete a 4-0 series victory on Tuesday.
England were all out for 207 in their second innings, Keaton Jennings top-scoring with 54, after India had declared their on 759 for seven, their highest test total, on Monday.
Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming a career-best 7-48. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.