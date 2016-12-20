CHENNAI Dec 20 India beat England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and final test to complete a 4-0 series victory on Tuesday.

England were all out for 207 in their second innings, Keaton Jennings top-scoring with 54, after India had declared their on 759 for seven, their highest test total, on Monday.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming a career-best 7-48. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)