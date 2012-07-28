COLOMBO, July 28 Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kumar
Sangakkara has been ruled out of the rest of the one-day series
against India after fracturing the little finger on his right
hand during the third match on Saturday.
"Sangakkara will be out of action for a minimum of four
weeks," said Sri Lanka team manager Charith Senanayake.
Sangakkara received a blow on his hand from a delivery by
Indian fast bowler Ashok Dinda but continued to bat after
medical attention was given to him on the field.
He went on to score 73, but did not take the field during
the Indian innings with Dinesh Chandimal playing as
wicketkeeper.
Sri Lanka are due to play two more one-day matches and a
Twenty20 in India.
(Editing By Alison Wildey)