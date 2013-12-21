JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 Scoreboard at the close of play on the fourth day of the first test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers on Saturday. India won the toss and elected to bat. India first innings 280 South Africa first innings 244 India second innings (overnight 284-2) S. Dhawan c Kallis b Philander 15 M. Vijay c De Villiers b Kallis 39 C. Pujara c De Villiers b Kallis 153 V. Kohli c De Villiers b Duminy 96 R. Sharma b Kallis 6 A. Rahane c Smith b Duminy 15 MS Dhoni c sub b Philander 29 R. Ashwin c Du Plessis b Philander 7 Z. Khan not out 29 I. Sharma lbw Imran Tahir 4 M. Shami b Imran Tahir 4 Extras: (b-9, lb-7, w-8) 24 Total (all out, 120.4 overs) 421 Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-93 3-315 4-325 5-327 6-358 7-369 8-384 9-405 10-421 Bowling: D. Steyn 30-5-104-0 (w2), V. Philander 28-10-68-3 (w1), M. Morkel 2-1-4-0, J. Kallis 20-5-68-3, Imran Tahir 15.4-1-69-2, AB de Villiers 1-0-5-0, JP Duminy 24-0-87-2 South Africa second innings A. Petersen not out 76 G. Smith run out 44 H. Amla b Shami 4 F. Du Plessis not out 10 Extras: (lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 4 Total (for two wickets, 45 overs) 138 Fall of wickets: 1-108 2-118 Still to bat: J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir Bowling: Z. Khan 9-0-29-0, I. Sharma 9-2-28-0 (nb1), M. Shami 8-1-30-1 (w1), R. Ashwin 16-2-42-0, M. Vijay 1-0-3-0, MS Dhoni 2-0-4-0. (Compiled By Nick Said; editing by Josh Reich)