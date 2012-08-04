KANDY, Aug 4 Scoreboard in fifth and final
one-day international between Sri Lanka and India played at
Pallakele on Saturday.
India innings
G Gambhir c Malinga b Senanayake 88
A Rahane lbw b Perera 9
V Kohli lbw b Pradeep 23
R Sharma b Pradeep 4
M Tiwary c Perera b Malinga 65
S Raina c Thirimanne b Malinga 0
M Dhoni c Chandimal b Malinga 58
I Pathan not out 29
R Ashwin not out 2
Extras: (lb-10, w-6) 16
Total: (seven wickets, 50 overs)294
Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-77, 3-87, 4-197, 5-197, 6-213,
7-290
Did not bat: Z Khan, A Dinda.
Bowling: Malinga 10-0-64-3 (w-1), Perera 10-0-53-1 (w-4),
Mathews 5-0-29-0, Pradeep 10-0-63-2, Senanayake 10-0-50-1 (w-1),
Mendis 5-0-25-0.
Sri Lanka innings
U Tharanga c Rahane b Pathan 31
T Dilshan c Khan b Pathan 0
L Thirimanne run out 77
D Chandimal lbw b Dinda 8
A Mathews run out 13
C Kapugedera lbw b Khan 9
J Mendis c Dhoni b Pathan 72
T Perera c Kohli b Pathan 18
S Senanayake b Pathan 7
L Malinga c Raina b Dinda 10
N Pradeep not out 0
Extras: (b-2, lb-14, w-13) 29
Total: (all out, 45.4 overs) 274
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-61, 3-74, 4-89, 5-102, 6-204,
7-252, 8-256, 9-266, 10-274
Bowling: Khan 9-1-53-1 (w-8), Pathan 10-0-61-5 (w-5), Dinda
7.4-0-55-2, Kohli 1-0-3-0, Ashwin 9-0-37-0, Sharma 6-0-23-0,
Raina 2-0-12-0, Tiwary 1-0-14-0.
Result: India won by 20 runs.
India win series 4-1.
