Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
COLOMBO, July 31 Scoreboard from the fourth one-day international between Sri Lanka and India on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka innings
U Tharanga st Dhoni b Ashwin 51
T Dilshan c Dhoni b Dinda 42
L Thirimanne b Ashwin 47
D Chandimal c Pathan b Tiwary 28
M Jayawardene c Dhoni b Sehwag 3
A Mathews c Kohli b Tiwary 14
J Mendis b Tiwary 17
T Perera c Raina b Tiwary 2
R Herath not out 17
L Malinga not out 15
Extras: (lb-2, w-13) 15
Total:(eight wickets, 50 overs)251
Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-102, 3-152, 4-155, 5-190, 6-213, 7-218, 8-219.
Did not bat: N Pradeep.
Bowling:
Khan 6-0-36-0 (w-3), Pathan 6-0-27-0 (w-1), Dinda 6-0-28-1 (w-2), Kohli 2-0-7-0, Sehwag 8-1-38-1 (w-1), Ashwin 10-1-46-2, Tiwary 10-1-61-4 (w-6), Sharma 2-0-6-0.
India innings
G Gambhir b Malinga 0
V Sehwag c sub b Mathews 34
V Kohli not out 128
R Sharma lbw Pradeep 4
M Tiwary lbw Mendis 21
S Raina not out 58
Extras: (lb-2, nb-2, w-6) 10
Total:(four wickets, 42.2 overs) 255
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-52, 3-60, 4-109.
Did not bat: MS Dhoni, I Pathan, R Ashwin, Z Khan, A Dinda.
Bowling:
Malinga 8-1-40-1 (w-2), Perera 6-0-51-0 (w-3), Mathews 6-1-18-1, Pradeep 8-0-52-1 (w-1, nb-2), Herath 7-0-44-0, Mendis 6-0-37-1, Dilshan 1.2-0-11-0 (Editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
