COLOMBO, July 28 Scoreboard from the third
one-day international between Sri Lanka and India played in
Colombo on Saturday.
Sri Lanka innings:
U Tharanga c Dhoni b Khan 8
T Dilshan b Khan 4
K Sangakkara c Kohli b Dinda 73
D Chandimal lbw b Pathan 0
M Jayawardene lbw b Rahul Sharma 65
A Mathews not out 71
J Mendis not out 45
Extras: (b-2, lb-8, nb-1, w-9) 20
Total: (five wickets, 50 overs) 286
Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-19, 3-20, 4-141, 5-182.
Did not bat: T Perera, R Herath, L Malinga, I Udana.
Bowling: Khan 10-0-39-2 (w-3), Pathan 10-0-59-1 (w-3, nb-1),
Dinda 10-0-76-1 (w-1), Rahul Sharma 8-0-45-1 (w-1), Ashwin
10-0-50-0 (w-1), Sehwag 1-0-3-0, Rohith Sharma 1-0-4-0.
India innings:
G Gambhir run out 102
V Sehwag c sub (S Senanayake) b Perera 3
V Kohli c and b Herath 38
M Dhoni b Malinga 31
Rohit Sharma lbw b Malinga 0
S Raina not out 65
I Pathan not out 34
Extras: (lb-11, w-4) 15
Total: (five wickets, 49.4 overs) 288
Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-113, 3-180, 4-180, 5-196.
Did not bat: Z Khan, R Ashwin, Rahul Sharma, A Dinda.
Bowling:
Malinga 10-0-60-2, Perera 9-0-57-1, Udana 6-0-42-0 (w-4),
Mathews 8.4-0-49-0, Herath 9-0-36-1, Dilshan 3-0-14-0, Mendis
4-0-19-0.
India won by five wickets
