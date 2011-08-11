(Updates at the close)

Aug 11 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the third test between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday.

India first innings 224 (MS Dhoni 77; S. Broad 4-53, T. Bresnan 4-62)

England first innings (overnight 84-0) A. Strauss b Mishra 87 A. Cook not out 182 I. Bell b Kumar 34 K. Pietersen lbw b Kumar 63 E. Morgan not out 44 Extras (lb-26, b-7, nb-12, w-1) 46 Total (three wickets, 115 overs) 456

Fall of wickets: 1-186 2-252 3-374

To bat: R. Bopara, M. Prior, T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson.

Bowling (to date): Praveen Kumar 32-12-75-2, Sreesanth 22-4-103-0(4nb), Ishant Sharma 25-6-112-0 (1w), Mishra 26-2-100-1 (8nb), Raina 9-0-30-0, Tendulkar 1-0-3-0