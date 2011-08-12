(Updates at the close of play)
Aug 12 Scoreboard at the close on the third day
of the third test between England and India at Edgbaston in
Birmingham on Friday.
India first innings 224 (MS Dhoni 77; S. Broad 4-53, T.
Bresnan 4-62)
England first innings (overnight 456-3)
A. Strauss b Mishra 87
A. Cook c Raina b Sharma 294
I. Bell b Kumar 34
K. Pietersen lbw b Kumar 63
E. Morgan c Sehwag b Raina 104
R. Bopara lbw b Mishra 7
M. Prior c Tendulkar b Mishra 5
T. Bresnan not out 53
Extras (lb-34, b-11, nb-15, w-3) 63
Total (seven wickets declared, 188.1 overs) 710
Fall of wickets: 1-186 2-252 3-374 4-596 5-605 6-613 7-710
Did not bat: S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson.
Bowling: Praveen Kumar 40-13-98-2 (1w), Sreesanth 36-4-158-0
(4nb), Ishant Sharma 37.1-7-159-1 (2w), Mishra 43-2-150-3 (9nb),
Raina 28-1-83-1, Tendulkar 4-0-17-0
India second innings
G. Gambhir not out 14
V. Sehwag c Strauss b Anderson 0
R. Dravid not out 18
Extras: (lb-1, w-2) 3
Total: (for one wicket, 12 overs) 35
Fall of wickets: 1-3
To bat: S. Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, S. Raina, MS Dhoni, A.
Mishra, P. Kumar, I. Sharma, S. Sreesanth
Bowling (to date): Anderson 5-1-18-1, Broad 2-0-7-0 (2w),
Bresnan 3-0-4-0, Swann 1-0-4-0, Pietersen 1-0-1-0