(Updates at the close of play)

Aug 12 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the third test between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

India first innings 224 (MS Dhoni 77; S. Broad 4-53, T. Bresnan 4-62)

England first innings (overnight 456-3) A. Strauss b Mishra 87 A. Cook c Raina b Sharma 294 I. Bell b Kumar 34 K. Pietersen lbw b Kumar 63 E. Morgan c Sehwag b Raina 104 R. Bopara lbw b Mishra 7 M. Prior c Tendulkar b Mishra 5 T. Bresnan not out 53 Extras (lb-34, b-11, nb-15, w-3) 63 Total (seven wickets declared, 188.1 overs) 710

Fall of wickets: 1-186 2-252 3-374 4-596 5-605 6-613 7-710

Did not bat: S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson.

Bowling: Praveen Kumar 40-13-98-2 (1w), Sreesanth 36-4-158-0 (4nb), Ishant Sharma 37.1-7-159-1 (2w), Mishra 43-2-150-3 (9nb), Raina 28-1-83-1, Tendulkar 4-0-17-0

India second innings G. Gambhir not out 14 V. Sehwag c Strauss b Anderson 0 R. Dravid not out 18 Extras: (lb-1, w-2) 3 Total: (for one wicket, 12 overs) 35

Fall of wickets: 1-3

To bat: S. Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, S. Raina, MS Dhoni, A. Mishra, P. Kumar, I. Sharma, S. Sreesanth

Bowling (to date): Anderson 5-1-18-1, Broad 2-0-7-0 (2w), Bresnan 3-0-4-0, Swann 1-0-4-0, Pietersen 1-0-1-0