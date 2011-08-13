(Updates at end of match)

Aug 13 Scoreboard at the end of the third test between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

India first innings 224 (MS Dhoni 77; S. Broad 4-53, T. Bresnan 4-62)

England first innings 710-7 declared (A. Cook 294, A. Strauss 87, K. Pietersen 63, E. Morgan 104, T. Bresnan 53 not out)

India second innings (overnight 35-1) G. Gambhir c Swann b Anderson 14 V. Sehwag c Strauss b Anderson 0 R. Dravid c Prior b Anderson 18 S. Tendulkar run out 40 VVS Laxman c Prior b Anderson 2 S. Raina lbw b Swann 10 MS Dhoni not out 74 A. Mishra c Broad b Swann 22 P. Kumar c Bopara b Broad 40 I. Sharma lbw b Broad 0 S. Sreesanth c Pietersen b Bresnan 5 Extras: (lb-6, w-7, b-6) 19 Total: (all out, 55.3 overs) 244

Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-35 3-40 4-56 5-87 6-89 7-130 8-205 9-221 10-244

Bowling: Anderson 18-3-85-4, Broad 12-4-28-2 (2w), Bresnan 10.3-3-19-1, Swann 13-1-88-2 (1w), Pietersen 2-0-12-0

Result: England won by an innings and 242 runs

England lead the four-match series 3-0

Remaining fixture:

Fourth test: The Oval, London, Aug. 18-22