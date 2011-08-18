LONDON, Aug 18 Scoreboard at the close on the rain-affected first day of the fourth test between England and India at the Oval on Thursday.

England first innings A. Strauss not out 38 A. Cook not out 34 Extras (b 1 lb 2) 3 Total (for no wicket; 26 overs) 75

Still to bat: I. Bell, K. Pietersen, E. Morgan, R. Bopara, M. Prior, T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson

Bowling (to date): R. Singh 10-3-24-0, I. Sharma 8-2-17-0, S. Sreesanth 6-0-26-0, S. Raina 2-0-5-0

India - Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain), Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, S Sreesanth, RP Singh.