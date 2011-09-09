Sept 9 Scoreboard in the third one-day international between England and India at The Oval in London on Friday.

India innings P. Patel b Anderson 3 A. Rahane c Trott b Anderson 0 R. Dravid run out 2 V. Kohli c Kieswetter b Anderson 7 S. Raina c Kieswetter b Broad 21 MS Dhoni c Cook b Bresnan 69 R. Jadeja c Bell b Dernbach 78 R. Ashwin not out 36 P. Kumar not out 1 Extras (lb7 w10) 17 Total (for seven wickets; 50 overs) 234

Did not bat: M. Patel, RP Singh

Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-9 3-13 4-25 5-58 6-170 7-229

Bowling: Anderson 9-1-48-3 (2w), Bresnan 10-2-32-1 (1w), Dernbach 10-1-53-1 (3w), Broad 9-1-47-1 (2w),Swann 10-0-31-0, Bopara 2-0-16-0 (1w)

England innings A. Cook lbw b M. Patel 23 C. Kieswetter b Jadeja 51 J. Trott b Ashwin 11 I. Bell run out 23 B. Stokes b Ashwin 20 R. Bopara b Ashwin 40 T. Bresnan b Jadeja 28 S. Broad not out 5 G. Swann not out 9

Extras (w3 lb3 b2) 8 Total (for seven wickets; 41.5 overs) 218

Did not bat: J.Anderson, J. Dernbach

Fall of wickets: 1-63 2-87 3-89 4-131 5-133 6-193 7-208

Bowling: Kumar 4-20-0 (1w), Singh 6-0-32-0 (1w), M.Patel 8.5-0-63-1, Jadeja 9-0-42-2 (1w), Ashwin 9-0-40-3, Raina 5-0-16-0

Result: England won by three wickets (D/L method)