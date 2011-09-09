Sept 9 Scoreboard in the third one-day
international between England and India at The Oval in London on
Friday.
India innings
P. Patel b Anderson 3
A. Rahane c Trott b Anderson 0
R. Dravid run out 2
V. Kohli c Kieswetter b Anderson 7
S. Raina c Kieswetter b Broad 21
MS Dhoni c Cook b Bresnan 69
R. Jadeja c Bell b Dernbach 78
R. Ashwin not out 36
P. Kumar not out 1
Extras (lb7 w10) 17
Total (for seven wickets; 50 overs) 234
Did not bat: M. Patel, RP Singh
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-9 3-13 4-25 5-58 6-170 7-229
Bowling: Anderson 9-1-48-3 (2w), Bresnan 10-2-32-1 (1w),
Dernbach 10-1-53-1 (3w), Broad 9-1-47-1 (2w),Swann 10-0-31-0,
Bopara 2-0-16-0 (1w)
England innings
A. Cook lbw b M. Patel 23
C. Kieswetter b Jadeja 51
J. Trott b Ashwin 11
I. Bell run out 23
B. Stokes b Ashwin 20
R. Bopara b Ashwin 40
T. Bresnan b Jadeja 28
S. Broad not out 5
G. Swann not out 9
Extras (w3 lb3 b2) 8
Total (for seven wickets; 41.5 overs) 218
Did not bat: J.Anderson, J. Dernbach
Fall of wickets: 1-63 2-87 3-89 4-131 5-133 6-193 7-208
Bowling: Kumar 4-20-0 (1w), Singh 6-0-32-0 (1w), M.Patel
8.5-0-63-1, Jadeja 9-0-42-2 (1w), Ashwin 9-0-40-3, Raina
5-0-16-0
Result: England won by three wickets (D/L method)
