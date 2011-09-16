Sept 16 Scoreboard after the fifth and final
one-day international between England and India in Cardiff,
Wales on Friday.
India innings
P. Patel c Bresnan b Swann 19
A. Rahane c Finn b Dernbach 26
R. Dravid b Swann 69
V. Kohli hit wicket b Swann 107
S. Raina c Bresnan b Finn 15
MS Dhoni not out 50
R. Jadeja c Bopara b Dernbach 0
R. Ashwin not out 0
Extras (b 1, lb 11, w 6) 18
Total (for six wickets; 50 overs) 304
Did not bat: RP Singh, MM Patel, R Vinay Kumar
Fall of wickets: 1-52 2-57 3-227 4-236 5-284 6-288
Bowling: T. Bresnan 9-0-62-0, S. Finn 10-1-44-1 (3w), J.
Dernbach 10-0-73-2 (3w), G. Swann 9-0-34-3, S. Patel 8-0-55-0,
R. Bopara 4-0-24-0
England innings
A. Cook b Kohli 50
C. Kieswetter lbw b Vinay Kumar 21
J. Trott c Singh b Jadeja 63
I. Bell c sub b Singh 26
R. Bopara not out 37
J. Bairstow not out 41
Extras (lb 1 w 1 nb 1) 3
Total (for four wickets; 32.2 overs) 241
Did not bat: S. Patel, T. Bresnan, G. Swann, S. Finn, J.
Dernbach
Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-106 3-160 4-166
Bowling: Vinay Kumar 6.2-0-42-1, RP Singh 7-0-51-1 (1w), MM
Patel 4-0-26-0 (1nb), R. Ashwin 4-0-25-0, R. Jadeja 5-0-52-1, V.
Kohli 6-0-44-1
Result: England won by six wickets (D/L method)
England won the five-match series 3-0
