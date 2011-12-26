(Updates at close of play)

MELBOURNE, Dec 26 Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

Australia first innings E. Cowan c Dhoni b Ashwin 68 D. Warner c Dhoni b Yadav 37 S. Marsh c Kohli b Yadav 0 R. Ponting c Laxman b Yadav 62 M. Clarke b Khan 31 M. Hussey c Dhoni b Khan 0 B. Haddin not out 21 P. Siddle not out 34

Extras (lb-21, w-2, nb-1) 24

Total (six wickets, 89 overs) Still to bat: J. Pattinson, B. Hilfenhaus, N. Lyon Fall of wickets: 46-1 46-2 159-3 205-4 205-5 214-6 Bowling (to date): Z. Khan 23-5-49-2 (1-w, 1-nb), I. Sharma 20-6-40-0, U. Yadav 20-4-96-3 (w-1), R. Ashwin 26-2-71-1