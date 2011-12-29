MELBOURNE, Dec 29 Scoreboard after Australia beat India by 122 runs on the fourth day of the first test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat

Australia first innings 333 (R. Ponting 62, E. Cowan 68; U. Yadav 3-106, Z. Khan 4-77)

India first innings 282 (V. Sehwag 67, R. Dravid 68, S. Tendulkar 73; B. Hilfenhaus 5-75, P. Siddle 3-63)

Australia second innings (overnight 179-8) D. Warner b Yadav 5 E. Cowan lbw Yadav 8 S. Marsh b Yadav 3 R. Ponting c Sehwag b Zaheer 60 M. Clarke b Sharma 1 M. Hussey c Dhoni b Zaheer 89 B. Haddin c Laxman b Zaheer 6 P. Siddle c Dhoni b Yadav 4 N. Lyon lbw Ashwin 0 J. Pattinson not out 37 B. Hilfenhaus c Laxman b Sharma 14 Extras (b-5, lb-2, w-1, nb-5) 13 Total (all out, 76.3 overs) 240

Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-16 3-24 4-27 5-142 6-148 7-163 8-166 9-197

Bowling: Z. Khan 20-4-53-3 (nb-3, w-1), U. Yadav 20-4-70-4, I. Sharma 12.3-0-43-2 (nb-2), R. Ashwin 22-4-60-1, V. Sehwag 2-0-7-0

India second innings G. Gambhir c Ponting b Siddle 13 V. Sehwag c Hussey b Hilfenhaus 7 R. Dravid b Pattinson 10 S. Tendulkar c Hussey b Siddle 32 V. Laxman c Cowan b Pattinson 1 V. Kohli lbw Hilfenhaus 0 M. Dhoni b Pattinson 23 R. Ashwin c Cowan b Siddle 30 Z. Khan c Cowan b Pattinson 13 I. Sharma not out 6 U. Yadav c Warner b Lyon 21 Extras: (lb-10, w-2, nb-2) 13 Total (all out, 47.5 overs) 169

Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-39 3-58 4-68 5-69 6-81 7-117 8-141 9-142

Bowling: J. Pattinson 15-2-53-4 (w-1, nb-1), B Hilfenhaus 18-4-39-2, P. Siddle 9-1-42-3, N. Lyon 5.5-0-25-1

Australia lead the four-match series 1-0