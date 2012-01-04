UPDATE 1-Cricket-Calm De Villiers leads South Africa to win over NZ
* South Africa captain guides his side to victory (Adds quotes)
SYDNEY, Jan 4 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the second test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
India won the toss and elected to bat
India first innings 191 (M.Dhoni 57 not out; J. Pattinson 4-43, B. Hilfenhaus 3-51, P.Siddle 3-55)
Australia first innings (overnight 116-3) D. Warner c Tendulkar b Khan 8 E. Cowan lbw Khan 16 S. Marsh c Laxman b Khan 0 R. Ponting c Tendulkar b Sharma 134 M. Clarke not out 251 M. Hussey not out 55 Extras (lb-12, w-3, nb-3) 18 Total (for four wickets, 116 overs) 482
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-8 3-37 4-325
Still to bat: B. Haddin, P. Siddle, N. Lyon, J. Pattinson, B. Hilfenhaus.
Bowling (to date): Z Khan 26-4-106-3, U Yadav 18-2-94-0 (w-2), I Sharma 22-0-106-1 (nb-1), R Ashwin 24-4-103-0 (w-1), V Sehwag 14-1-38-0 (nb-2), V Kohli 8-0-23-0
Australia lead the four-match series 1-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand Innings D. Brownlie c Behardien b Morris 31 T. Latham lbw b Morris 0 K. Williamson b Shamsi 59 R. Taylor c&b Morris 1 N. Broom c Behardien b Morris
Feb 19 Captain AB de Villiers calmly guided his side to a tense four-wicket victory over New Zealand with one ball to spare in a rain-affected first one-day international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.