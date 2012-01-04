SYDNEY, Jan 4 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the second test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

India won the toss and elected to bat

India first innings 191 (M.Dhoni 57 not out; J. Pattinson 4-43, B. Hilfenhaus 3-51, P.Siddle 3-55)

Australia first innings (overnight 116-3) D. Warner c Tendulkar b Khan 8 E. Cowan lbw Khan 16 S. Marsh c Laxman b Khan 0 R. Ponting c Tendulkar b Sharma 134 M. Clarke not out 251 M. Hussey not out 55 Extras (lb-12, w-3, nb-3) 18 Total (for four wickets, 116 overs) 482

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-8 3-37 4-325

Still to bat: B. Haddin, P. Siddle, N. Lyon, J. Pattinson, B. Hilfenhaus.

Bowling (to date): Z Khan 26-4-106-3, U Yadav 18-2-94-0 (w-2), I Sharma 22-0-106-1 (nb-1), R Ashwin 24-4-103-0 (w-1), V Sehwag 14-1-38-0 (nb-2), V Kohli 8-0-23-0

Australia lead the four-match series 1-0.

