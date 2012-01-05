Cricket-Dumped Maddinson to return for NSW after taking break
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Dumped test batsman Nic Maddinson is poised to return to first-class cricket after being named in the New South Wales squad for a Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania.
SYDNEY, Jan 5 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the second test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
India won the toss and elected to bat
India first innings 191 (M.Dhoni 57 not out; J. Pattinson 4-43, B. Hilfenhaus 3-51, P.Siddle 3-55)
Australia first innings (overnight 482-4) D. Warner c Tendulkar b Khan 8 E. Cowan lbw Khan 16 S. Marsh c Laxman b Khan 0 R. Ponting c Tendulkar b Sharma 134 M. Clarke not out 329 M. Hussey not out 150 Extras (b-2, lb-13, w-4, nb-3) 22 Total (for four wickets dec., 163 overs) 659
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-8 3-37 4-325
Bowling: Z Khan 31-4-122-3, U Yadav 24-2-123-0 (w-2), I Sharma 33-2-144-1 (nb-1, w-1), R Ashwin 44-5-157-0 (w-1), V Sehwag 23-1-75-0 (nb-2), V Kohli 8-0-23-0
India second innings G. Gambhir not out 68 V. Sehwag c Warner b Hilfenhaus 4 R. Dravid b Hilfenhaus 29 S. Tendulkar not out 8 Extras: (lb-3, w-1, nb-1) 5 Total (for two wickets, 41 overs) 114
Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-100
To bat: V. Laxman, V. Kohli, M. Dhoni, R. Ashwin, Z. Khan, I. Sharma, U. Yadav.
Bowling (to date): J. Pattinson 12-1-40-0 (w-1, nb-1), B. Hilfenhaus 16-6-37-2, P. Siddle 11-7-23-0, N. Lyon 2-0-11-0.
Australia lead the four-match series 1-0.
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
PUNE, India, Feb 23 Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against a spin-heavy India in the first match of the four-test series between the top two teams in the world on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between India and Australia on Thursday in Pune, India Australia won toss and decided to bat India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Star