SYDNEY, Jan 5 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the second test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

India won the toss and elected to bat

India first innings 191 (M.Dhoni 57 not out; J. Pattinson 4-43, B. Hilfenhaus 3-51, P.Siddle 3-55)

Australia first innings (overnight 482-4) D. Warner c Tendulkar b Khan 8 E. Cowan lbw Khan 16 S. Marsh c Laxman b Khan 0 R. Ponting c Tendulkar b Sharma 134 M. Clarke not out 329 M. Hussey not out 150 Extras (b-2, lb-13, w-4, nb-3) 22 Total (for four wickets dec., 163 overs) 659

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-8 3-37 4-325

Bowling: Z Khan 31-4-122-3, U Yadav 24-2-123-0 (w-2), I Sharma 33-2-144-1 (nb-1, w-1), R Ashwin 44-5-157-0 (w-1), V Sehwag 23-1-75-0 (nb-2), V Kohli 8-0-23-0

India second innings G. Gambhir not out 68 V. Sehwag c Warner b Hilfenhaus 4 R. Dravid b Hilfenhaus 29 S. Tendulkar not out 8 Extras: (lb-3, w-1, nb-1) 5 Total (for two wickets, 41 overs) 114

Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-100

To bat: V. Laxman, V. Kohli, M. Dhoni, R. Ashwin, Z. Khan, I. Sharma, U. Yadav.

Bowling (to date): J. Pattinson 12-1-40-0 (w-1, nb-1), B. Hilfenhaus 16-6-37-2, P. Siddle 11-7-23-0, N. Lyon 2-0-11-0.

Australia lead the four-match series 1-0.

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)

