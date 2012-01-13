Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
PERTH, Jan 13 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the third test between Australia and India at the WACA on Friday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl
India first innings G. Gambhir c Haddin b Hilfenhaus 31 V. Sehwag c Ponting b Hilfenhaus 0 R. Dravid b Siddle 9 S. Tendulkar lbw Harris 15 V. Laxman c Clarke b Siddle 31 V. Kohli c Warner b Siddle 44 M. Dhoni c Ponting b Hilfenhaus 12 R Vinay Kumar lbw Starc 5 Z. Khan c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 2 I. Sharma c Haddin b Starc 3 U. Yadav not out 4 Extras: (b-2, lb-2, w-1) 5 Total: (all out, 60.2 overs) 161
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-32 3-59 4-63 5-131 6-138 7-152 8-152 9-157
Bowling: Harris 18-6-33-1, Hilfenhaus 18-5-43-4, Starc 12.2-3-39-2 (w-1), Siddle 12-3-42-3.
Australia first innings D. Warner not out 104 E. Cowan not out 40 Extras: (lb-3, w-2) 5 Total: (without loss, 23 overs) 149
To bat: S. Marsh, R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, R.Harris, M. Starc, B. Hilfenhaus.
Bowling (to date): Zaheer 7-1-44-0 (w-1), Yadav 6-1-42-0 (w-1), Vinay Kumar 4-0-31-0, Sharma 5-0-28-0, Sehwag 1-0-10-0.
Australia lead the four-match series 2-0.
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root is set to be named as England's test captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge, the BBC and Sky Sports television reported.