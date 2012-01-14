PERTH, Jan 14 Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the third test between Australia and India at the WACA on Saturday.

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl

India first innings 161 (B. Hilfenhaus 4-43, P. Siddle 3-42)

Australia first innings (overnight 149-0) D. Warner c Yadav b Sharma 180 E. Cowan b Yadav 74 S. Marsh c Laxman b Yadav 11 R. Ponting b Yadav 7 M. Clarke c Dhoni b Zaheer 18 M. Hussey c Sehwag b Vinay Kumar 14 B. Haddin c Dhoni b Zaheer 0 P. Siddle b Yadav 30 R.Harris c Gambhir b Yadav 9 M. Starc not out 15 B. Hilfenhaus c Kohli b Sehwag 6 Extras: (lb-3, w-2) 5 Total: (all out, 76.2 overs) 369

Fall of wickets: 1-214 2-230 3-242 4-290 5-301 6-303 7-339 8-343 9-357

Bowling: Zaheer 21-3-91-2 (w-1), Yadav 17-2-93-5 (w-1), Vinay Kumar 13-0-73-1, Sharma 18-0-89-1, Sehwag 7.2-0-20-1.

India second innings G. Gambhir c Hussey b Starc 14 V. Sehwag c Haddin b Siddle 10 R. Dravid not out 32 S. Tendulkar lbw Starc 8 V. Laxman c Marsh b Hilfenhaus 0 V. Kohli not out 21 Extras: (b-1, lb-1, w-1) 3 Total: (for four wickets, 32 overs) 88

Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-25 3-42 4-51

Still to bat: M. Dhoni, R. Vinay Kumar, Z. Khan, I. Sharma, U. Yadav

Bowling (to date): Harris 8-1-23-0, Hilfenhaus 9-2-25-1, Starc 6-2-14-2, Siddle 7-2-21-1 (w-1), Hussey 2-0-3-0.

Australia lead the four-match series 2-0.

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Please click on for more cricket stories