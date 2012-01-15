Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
PERTH, Jan 15 Scoreboard after Australia beat India by an innings and 37 runs on the third day of the third test at the WACA on Sunday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl
India first innings 161 (B. Hilfenhaus 4-43, P. Siddle 3-42)
Australia first innings 369 (D. Warner 180, E. Cowan 74; U. Yadav 5-93)
India second innings (overnight 88-4) G. Gambhir c Hussey b Starc 14 V. Sehwag c Haddin b Siddle 10 R. Dravid b Harris 47 S. Tendulkar lbw Starc 8 V. Laxman c Marsh b Hilfenhaus 0 V. Kohli c Haddin b Siddle 75 M. Dhoni c Ponting b Siddle 2 R. Vinay Kumar c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 6 Z. Khan c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 0 I. Sharma c Cowan b Hilfenhaus 0 U. Yadav not out 0 Extras: (b-1, lb-5, w-3) 9 Total: (all out, 63.2 overs) 171
Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-25 3-42 4-51 5-135 6-148 7-171 8-171 9-171
Bowling: Harris 16-3-34-1, Hilfenhaus 18-6-54-4 (w-1), Starc 12-4-31-2, Siddle 15.2-5-43-3 (w-2), Hussey 2-0-3-0.
Australia lead the four-match series 3-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.