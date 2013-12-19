JOHANNESBURG Dec 19 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the first test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers on Thursday. India won the toss and elected to bat South Africa first innings G. Smith lbw Khan 68 A. Petersen lbw Sharma 21 H. Amla b Sharma 36 J. Kallis lbw Sharma 0 AB de Villiers lbw Shami 13 JP Duminy c Vijay b Shami 2 F. du Plessis not out 17 V. Philander not out 48 Extras: lb-4, w-1, nb-3 8 Total (for six wickets, 66 overs) 213 Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-130 3-130 4-130 5-145 6-146 Still to bat: D. Steyn, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir Bowling: Z. Khan 22-4-72-1 (w1), M. Shami 18-3-48-2, I. Sharma 20-4-64-3 (nb3), R. Ashwin 6-0-25-0 India first innings M. Vijay c De Villiers b Morkel 6 S. Dhawan c Imran Tahir b Steyn 13 C. Pujara run out 25 V. Kohli c Duminy b Kallis 119 R. Sharma c De Villiers b Philander 14 A. Rahane c De Villiers b Philander 43 MS Dhoni c De Villiers b Morkel 17 R. Ashwin not out 10 Z. Khan lbw Philander 0 I. Sharma b Philander 0 M. Shami b Morkel 0 Extras: b-4, lb-6, w-14, nb-2 26 Total (all out, 103 overs) 280 Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-24 3-113 4-151 5-219 6-264 7-264 8-264 9-278 10-280 Bowling: D. Steyn 26-7-61-1 (w2), V. Philander 27-6-61-4, M. Morkel 23-12-34-3 (nb2, w2), J. Kallis 14-4-37-1 (w2), Imran Tahir 8-0-47-0, JP Duminy 5-0-30-0 Remaining fixture: Dec. 26-30 2nd test, Durban (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)