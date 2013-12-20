JOHANNESBURG Dec 20 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers on Friday.

India won the toss and elected to bat

India first innings 280

South Africa first innings (overnight 213-6) G. Smith lbw b Khan 68 A. Petersen lbw I. Sharma 21 H. Amla b I. Sharma 36 J. Kallis lbw b I. Sharma 0 AB de Villiers lbw Shami 13 JP Duminy c Vijay b Shami 2 F. du Plessis c Dhoni b Khan 20 V. Philander c Ashwin b Khan 59 D. Steyn c R. Sharma b I. Sharma 10 M. Morkel b Khan 7 I. Tahir not out 0 Extras (lb-4, w-1, nb-3) 8 Total (all out, 75.3 overs) 244

Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-130 3-130 4-130 5-145 6-146 7-226 8-237 9-239

Bowling: Zaheer 26.3-6-88-4 (w-1), Shami 18-3-48-2, I. Sharma 25-5-79-4 (nb-3), Ashwin 6-0-25-0

India second innings S. Dhawan c Kallis b Philander 15 M. Vijay not out 12 C. Pujara not out 4 Total (for one wicket, 14 overs) 31

Fall of wicket: 1-23

Still to bat: V. Kohli, R. Sharma, A. Rahane, MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, Z. Khan, M. Shami

Bowling (to date): Steyn 7-2-9-0, Philander 5-2-18-1, Morkel 2-1-4-0