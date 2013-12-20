JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the first test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers on Friday. India 280 & Second innings S.Dhawan c Kallis b Philander 15 M.Vijay c De Villiers b Kallis 39 C.Pujara not out 135 V.Kohli not out 77 Extras: b-5, lb-5, w-8 18 Total (for two wickets, 78 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-93 Still to bat: R. Sharma, A. Rahane, MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, Z. Khan, M. Shami Bowling: D. Steyn 21-4-64-0 (w2), V. Philander 18-5-53-1 (w1), M. Morkel 2-1-4-0, J. Kallis 14-4-51-1, Imran Tahir 11-0-55-0, AB de Villiers 1-0-5-0, JP Duminy 11-0-42-0 South Africa first innings (overnight 213-6) G.Smith lbw Khan 68 A.Petersen lbw I. Sharma 21 H.Amla b I. Sharma 36 J.Kallis lbw I. Sharma 0 AB de Villiers lbw Shami 13 JP Duminy c Vijay b Shami 2 F.du Plessis c Dhoni b Khan 20 V.Philander c Ashwin b Khan 59 D.Steyn c R Sharma b I. Sharma 10 M.Morkel b Khan 7 Imran Tahir not out 0 Extras: lb-4, w-1, nb-3 8 Total (all out, 75.3 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-130 3-130 4-130 5-145 6-146 7-226 8-237 9-239 10-244 Bowling: Z.Khan 26.3-6-88-4 (w1), M.Shami 18-3-48-2, I.Sharma 25-5-79-4 (nb3), R.Ashwin 6-0-25-0 (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)