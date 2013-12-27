DURBAN Dec 27 Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the second and final test between South Africa and India in Durban on Friday.

India won the toss and elected to bat.

India first innings S. Dhawan c Petersen b Morkel 29 M. Vijay c De Villiers b Steyn 97 C. Pujara c De Villiers b Steyn 70 V. Kohli c De Villiers b Morkel 46 R. Sharma b Steyn 0 A. Rahane not out 51 MS Dhoni c Smith b Steyn 24 R. Jadeja c Kallis b Duminy 0 Z. Khan c De Villiers b Steyn 0 I. Sharma c De Villiers b Steyn 4 M. Shami c Smith b Morkel 1 Extras (lb-7, w-4, nb-1) 12 Total (all out, 111.3 overs) 334

Fall of wickets: 1-41 2-198 3-199 4-199 5-265 6-320 7-321 8-322 9-330 10-334

Bowling: D. Steyn 30-9-100-6 (w2), V. Philander 21-6-56-0 (nb1, w1), M. Morkel 23.3-6-50-3, J. Kallis 11-1-36-0, R. Peterson 22-2-75-0, JP Duminy 4-0-10-1

South Africa first innings G. Smith not out 35 A. Petersen not out 46 Extras: lb-1 1 Total (without loss, 20 overs) 82

Fall of wickets: -

Still to bat: H. Amla, J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, F. Du Plessis, JP Duminy, R. Peterson, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel.

Bowling (to date): Z. Khan 4-0-20-0, M. Shami 5-0-23-0, I. Sharma 6-2-18-0, R. Jadeja 5-1-20-0