DURBAN, Dec 28 Scoreboard at the close of play
on the third day of the second and final test between South
Africa and India in Durban on Saturday.
India won the toss and elected to bat.
India first innings 334
South Africa first innings (82-0 overnight)
G. Smith c Dhawan b Jadeja 47
A. Petersen c Vijay b Jadeja 62
H. Amla b Shami 3
J. Kallis not out 78
AB de Villiers c Kohli b Jadeja 74
JP Duminy lbw Jadeja 28
D. Steyn not out 0
Extras (lb-6, w-1) 7
Total (for five wickets, 104.5 overs) 299
Fall of wickets: 1-103 2-113 3-113 4-240 5-298
Still to bat: F. Du Plessis, R. Peterson, V. Philander, M.
Morkel.
Bowling (to date): Z. Khan 16-2-46-0 (w1), M. Shami
19-2-62-1, I. Sharma 23-7-76-0, R. Jadeja 37-9-87-4, R. Sharma
9.5-1-22-0.
