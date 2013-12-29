DURBAN Dec 29 Scoreboard at the close of play on the fourth day of the second and final test between South Africa and India at Kingsmead on Sunday.

India won the toss and elected to bat.

India first innings 334

South Africa first innings G. Smith c Dhawan b Jadeja 47 A. Petersen c Vijay b Jadeja 62 H. Amla b Shami 3 J. Kallis c Dhoni b Jadeja 115 AB de Villiers c Kohli b Jadeja 74 JP Duminy lbw Jadeja 28 D. Steyn c Dhoni b Khan 44 F. du Plessis run out 43 R. Peterson c Vijay b Khan 61 V. Philander not out 0 M. Morkel c&b Jadeja 0 Extras (b-3, lb-15, w-2, nb-3) 23 Total (all out, 155.2 overs) 500

Fall of wickets: 1-103 2-113 3-113 4-240 5-298 6-384 7-387 8-497 9-500

Bowling: Khan 28-4-97-2 (w-1, nb-1), Shami 27-2-104-1, I. Sharma 31-7-114-0 (w-1, nb-2), Jadeja 58.2-15-138-6, R. Sharma 11-1-29-0

India second innings S. Dhawan c du Plessis b Peterson 19 M.Vijay c Smith b Philander 6 C. Pujara not out 32 V. Kohli not out 11 Extras 0 Total (for two wickets; 36 overs) 68

To bat: R. Sharma, A. Rahane, MS Dhoni, R. Jadeja, I. Sharma, Z. Khan, M. Shami

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-53

Bowling: Steyn 7-5-5-0, Philander 6-2-9-1, Morkel 6-2-11-0, Peterson 9-2-23-1, Duminy 8-2-20-0. -- First test: Drawn