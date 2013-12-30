DURBAN, Dec 30 Scoreboard at lunch on the final day of the second and final test between South Africa and India in Durban on Monday. India won the toss and elected to bat. India first innings 334 South Africa first innings 500 India second innings (Overnight 68-2) S. Dhawan c du Plessis b Peterson 19 M. Vijay c Smith b Philander 6 C. Pujara b Steyn 32 V. Kohli c de Villiers b Steyn 11 R. Sharma lbw b Philander 25 A. Rahane not out 50 M. S. Dhoni c Petersen b Peterson 15 R. Jadeja c Morkel b Peterson 8 Z. Khan not out 2 Extras (b-4, w-1) 5 Total (for seven wickets, 68 overs) 173 To bat: I. Sharma, M.Shami Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-53 3-68 4-71 5-104 6-146 7-154 Bowling: Steyn 15-6-33-2, Philander 11-3-24-2, Morkel 13-5-31-0, Peterson 21-3-61-3 (W-1), Duminy 8-2-20-0. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)