AUCKLAND, Feb 6 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the first test between New Zealand and India at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday. India won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings P. Fulton lbw b Zaheer 13 H. Rutherford c Rahane b Sharma 6 K. Williamson c Dhoni b Zaheer 113 R. Taylor c Jadeja b Sharma 3 B. McCullum not out 143 C. Anderson not out 42 Extras: (w-3, lb-5, b-1) 9 Total (for four wickets, 90 overs) 329 Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-23 3-30 4-251 Still to bat: BJ Watling, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult. Bowling (to date): Shami 22-6-66-0, Zaheer 23-2-98-2 (w-1), I. Sharma 21-4-62-2 (w-2), Jadeja 20-1-81-0, Kholi 1-0-4-0, R. Sharma 3-0-12-0 - - India - MS Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kholi, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Zaheer Khan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.