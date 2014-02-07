AUCKLAND, Feb 8 Scoreboard at the end of India's
innings before lunch on the third day of the first test against
New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday
- -
India won the toss and opted to bowl
- -
New Zealand first innings (503)
India first innings (overnight 130-4)
S. Dhawan c Williamson b Boult 0
M. Vijay b Wagner 26
C Pujara c Watling b Boult 1
V. Kohli c Fulton b Southee 4
R. Sharma b Boult 72
A. Rahane c Taylor b Southee 26
MS Dhoni c Watling b Dhoni 10
R. Jadeja not out 30
Z. Khan c Watling b Wagner 14
I. Sharma c Boult b Southee 0
M. Shami c Fulton b Wagner 2
Extras: (nb-3, b-5, lb-6, w-3) 17
Total (all out, 60 overs) 202
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-3 3-10 4-51 5-138 6-138 7-167 8-188
9-189 10-202
Bowling: Boult 17-2-38-3 (nb-2), Southee 19-6-38-3, Anderson
5-0-29-0 (w-3), Wagner 11-0-64-4, Sodhi 6-0-13-0, Williamson
2-0-9-0
