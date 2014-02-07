AUCKLAND, Feb 8 Scoreboard at the end of India's innings before lunch on the third day of the first test against New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday - - India won the toss and opted to bowl - - New Zealand first innings (503) India first innings (overnight 130-4) S. Dhawan c Williamson b Boult 0 M. Vijay b Wagner 26 C Pujara c Watling b Boult 1 V. Kohli c Fulton b Southee 4 R. Sharma b Boult 72 A. Rahane c Taylor b Southee 26 MS Dhoni c Watling b Dhoni 10 R. Jadeja not out 30 Z. Khan c Watling b Wagner 14 I. Sharma c Boult b Southee 0 M. Shami c Fulton b Wagner 2 Extras: (nb-3, b-5, lb-6, w-3) 17 Total (all out, 60 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-3 3-10 4-51 5-138 6-138 7-167 8-188 9-189 10-202 Bowling: Boult 17-2-38-3 (nb-2), Southee 19-6-38-3, Anderson 5-0-29-0 (w-3), Wagner 11-0-64-4, Sodhi 6-0-13-0, Williamson 2-0-9-0 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)