Cricket-Pakistan bowler Irfan suspended in corruption probe
March 14 Pace bowler Mohammad Irfan was provisionally suspended on Tuesday as part of an anti-corruption investigation into the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 tournament.
AUCKLAND, Feb 8 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the first test between New Zealand at India at Eden Park on Saturday. - - India won the toss and opted to bowl - - New Zealand first innings (503) India first innings (overnight 130-4) S. Dhawan c Williamson b Boult 0 M. Vijay b Wagner 26 C Pujara c Watling b Boult 1 V. Kohli c Fulton b Southee 4 R. Sharma b Boult 72 A. Rahane c Taylor b Southee 26 MS Dhoni c Watling b Dhoni 10 R. Jadeja not out 30 Z. Khan c Watling b Wagner 14 I. Sharma c Boult b Southee 0 M. Shami c Fulton b Wagner 2 Extras: (nb-3, b-5, lb-6, w-3) 17 Total (all out, 60 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-3 3-10 4-51 5-138 6-138 7-167 8-188 9-189 10-202 Bowling: Boult 17-2-38-3 (nb-2), Southee 19-6-38-3, Anderson 5-0-29-0 (w-3), Wagner 11-0-64-4, Sodhi 6-0-13-0, Williamson 2-0-9-0 - - New Zealand second innings P. Fulton c Jadeja b Shami 5 H. Rutherford lbw b Shami 0 K. Williamson c Jadeja b Zaheer 3 R. Taylor c Rahane b Zaheer 41 B. McCullum run out 1 C. Anderson b Shami 2 BJ Watling b Sharma 11 T. Southee c Pujara b Jadeja 14 I. Sodhi c R. Sharma b I. Sharma 0 N. Wagner c Jadeja b I. Sharma 14 T. Boult not out 7 Extras: (w-1, nb-2, b-4) 7 Total (all out, 41.2 overs) 105 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-9 3-11 4-15 5-25 6-63 7-78 8-78 9-80 10-105 Bowling: Shami 12-1-37-3 (w-1), Zaheer 9-2-23-2, I. Sharma 10.2-3-28-3 (nb-1), Jadeja 9-4-10-1, R. Sharma 1-0-3-0 - - India second innings M. Vijay c Watling b Southee 13 S. Dhawan not out 49 C. Pujara not out 22 Extras: (nb-2, w-1) 3 Total (for one wicket, 25 overs) 87 Fall of wickets: 1-36 Bowling (to date): Boult 6-0-28-0 (nb-1), Southee 5-0-18-1, Wagner 6-2-11-0 (nb-1), Anderson 3-0-8-0 (w-1), Sodhi 4-1-17-0, Williamson 1-0-5-0. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
NEW DELHI, March 14 Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
SYDNEY, March 14 A recall for one-test paceman Pat Cummins has been a long time coming but New South Wales captain Moises Henriques believes it still might be too soon for the bowler he considers a "freak of nature".