AUCKLAND, Feb 9 Scoreboard at the end of the first test between New Zealand at India at Eden Park on Sunday. - - India won the toss and opted to bowl - - New Zealand first innings (503) India first innings (202) New Zealand second innings (105) - - India second innings (overnight 87-1) M. Vijay c Watling b Southee 13 S. Dhawan c Watling b Wagner 115 C. Pujara c Watling b Southee 23 V. Kohli c Watling b Wagner 67 R. Sharma c Watling b Southee 19 A. Rahane lbw b Boult 18 MS Dhoni b Wagner 39 R. Jadeja c Sodhi b Boult 26 Z. Khan c Taylor b Wagner 17 I. Sharma c Watling b Boult 4 M. Shami not out 0 Extras: (nb-4, w-2, b-12, lb-7) 25 Total (all out, 96.3 overs) 366 Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-96 3-222 4-248 5-268 6-270 7-324 8-349 9-362 10-366 Bowling: Boult 23.3-2-86-3 (nb-2), Southee 23-4-81-3, Wagner 25-8-62-4 (nb-2), Anderson 7-1-22-0 (w-2), Sodhi 15-2-78-0, Williamson 3-0-18-0 - - Result: New Zealand win by 40 runs and lead the two-match series 1-0. Second test: Wellington, Feb. 14-18 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)