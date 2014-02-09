UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
AUCKLAND, Feb 9 Scoreboard at the end of the first test between New Zealand at India at Eden Park on Sunday. - - India won the toss and opted to bowl - - New Zealand first innings (503) India first innings (202) New Zealand second innings (105) - - India second innings (overnight 87-1) M. Vijay c Watling b Southee 13 S. Dhawan c Watling b Wagner 115 C. Pujara c Watling b Southee 23 V. Kohli c Watling b Wagner 67 R. Sharma c Watling b Southee 19 A. Rahane lbw b Boult 18 MS Dhoni b Wagner 39 R. Jadeja c Sodhi b Boult 26 Z. Khan c Taylor b Wagner 17 I. Sharma c Watling b Boult 4 M. Shami not out 0 Extras: (nb-4, w-2, b-12, lb-7) 25 Total (all out, 96.3 overs) 366 Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-96 3-222 4-248 5-268 6-270 7-324 8-349 9-362 10-366 Bowling: Boult 23.3-2-86-3 (nb-2), Southee 23-4-81-3, Wagner 25-8-62-4 (nb-2), Anderson 7-1-22-0 (w-2), Sodhi 15-2-78-0, Williamson 3-0-18-0 - - Result: New Zealand win by 40 runs and lead the two-match series 1-0. Second test: Wellington, Feb. 14-18 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams