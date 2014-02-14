WELLINGTON Feb 14 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

India won the toss and chose to bowl

New Zealand first innings P. Fulton lbw b I. Sharma 13 H. Rutherford c Vijay b I. Sharma 12 K. Williamson c R. Sharma b Shami 47 T. Latham c Dhoni b I. Sharma 0 B. McCullum c Jadeja b Shami 8 C. Anderson c Kohli b I. Sharma 24 BJ Watling c R. Sharma b I. Sharma 0 J. Neesham c Dhoni b Shami 33 T. Southee c Vijay b I.Sharma 32 N. Wagner not out 5 T. Boult c Pujara b Shami 2 Extras: (nb-6, w-8, lb-2) 16 Total (all out, 52.5 overs) 192

Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-26 3-26 4-45 5-85 6-86 7-133 8-165 9-184 10-192

Bowling: Zaheer 17-3-57-0 (nb-2, w-1), Shami 16.5-4-70-4 (nb-1, w-2), I. Sharma 17-3-51-6 (nb-3), R. Jadeja 2-1-12-0

India first innings S. Dhawan not out 71 M. Vijay c Watling b Southee 2 C. Pujara lbw b Boult 19 I. Sharma not out 3 Extras: (b-4, w-1) 5 Total (for two wickets, 28 overs) 100

Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-89

Still to bat: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Zaheer Khan, Mohammed Shami

Bowling (to date): Boult 9-4-18-1, Southee 7-0-20-1, Wagner 7-0-36-0, Anderson 3-0-14-0, Neesham 2-0-8-0 (w-1)

Previous result: New Zealand won the first test by 40 runs to lead the two-match series 1-0.

