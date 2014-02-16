WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Scoreboard at the close of
play on the third day of the second test between New Zealand and
India at the Basin Reserve on Sunday.
- -
India won the toss and chose to bowl
- -
New Zealand first innings 192
India first innings 438
New Zealand second innings (overnight 24-1)
P. Fulton lbw b Khan 1
H. Rutherford c Dhoni b Khan 35
K. Williamson c Dhoni b Khan 7
T. Latham c Dhoni b Shami 29
B. McCullum not out 114
C. Anderson c & b Jadeja 2
BJ Watling not out 52
Extras: (b-2, lb-6, nb-4) 12
Total (for five wickets, 99 overs) 252
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-27 3-52 4-87 5-94
Bowling (to date): I. Sharma 23-3-63-0 (nb-4), Khan
25-8-60-3, Shami 25-4-72-1, Jadeja 26-6-49-1
- -
Previous result: New Zealand won the first test by 40 runs
to lead the two-match series 1-0.
- -
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)