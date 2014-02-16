WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the second test between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve on Sunday. - - India won the toss and chose to bowl - - New Zealand first innings 192 India first innings 438 New Zealand second innings (overnight 24-1) P. Fulton lbw b Khan 1 H. Rutherford c Dhoni b Khan 35 K. Williamson c Dhoni b Khan 7 T. Latham c Dhoni b Shami 29 B. McCullum not out 114 C. Anderson c & b Jadeja 2 BJ Watling not out 52 Extras: (b-2, lb-6, nb-4) 12 Total (for five wickets, 99 overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-27 3-52 4-87 5-94 Bowling (to date): I. Sharma 23-3-63-0 (nb-4), Khan 25-8-60-3, Shami 25-4-72-1, Jadeja 26-6-49-1 - - Previous result: New Zealand won the first test by 40 runs to lead the two-match series 1-0. - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)