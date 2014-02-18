WELLINGTON, Feb 18 Scoreboard at the end of the
second test between New Zealand and India at Wellington's Basin
Reserve on Tuesday.
- -
India won the toss and chose to bowl
- -
New Zealand first innings 192
India first innings 438
New Zealand second innings (overnight 571-6)
P. Fulton lbw b Khan 1
H. Rutherford c Dhoni b Khan 35
K. Williamson c Dhoni b Khan 7
T. Latham c Dhoni b Shami 29
B. McCullum c Dhoni b Khan 302
C. Anderson c & b Jadeja 2
BJ Watling lbw b Shami 124
J. Neesham not out 137
T. Southee c Pujara b Khan 11
N. Wagner not out 2
Extras: (b-9, lb-12, nb-7, w-2) 30
Total (for eight wickets dec., 210 overs) 680
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-27 3-52 4-87 5-94 6-446 7-625 8-639
Bowling: I. Sharma 45-4-164-0 (nb-6), Khan 51-13-170-5
(w-2), Shami 43-6-149-2, Jadeja 52-11-115-1, R. Sharma
11-0-40-0, Kohli 6-1-13-0 (nb-1), Dhoni 1-0-5-0, Dhawan 1-0-3-0
- -
India second innings
M. Vijay c Anderson b Southee 7
S. Dhawan lbw b Boult 2
C. Pujara c Watling b Southee 17
V. Kohli not out 105
R. Sharma not out 31
Extras: (nb-2, w-2) 4
Total (for three wickets, 52 overs) 166
Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-10 3-54
Bowling: Boult 16-5-47-1 (nb-1), Southee 16-3-50-2, Wagner
11-3-38-0, Neesham 5-0-25-0 (w-2, nb-1), Anderson 4-1-6-0
- -
Result: match drawn
- -
Previous result: New Zealand won the first test by 40 runs.
- -
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)