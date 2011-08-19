(Updates at close)

LONDON, Aug 19 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the fourth test between England and India at the Oval on Friday.

England first innings (overnight 75-1) A. Strauss c MS Dhoni b Sreesanth 40 A. Cook c Sehwag b Sharma 34 I. Bell not out 181 K. Pietersen c & b Raina 175 J. Anderson not out 3 Extras (b 2, lb 7, w 6, nb 9) 24 Total (for three wickets; 123 overs) 457

Fall of wickets: 1-75 2-97 3-447

Still to bat: E. Morgan, R. Bopara, M. Prior, T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann

Bowling (to date): R. Singh 30-7-96-0 (1nb, 1w), I. Sharma 27-7-81-1 (1nb), S. Sreesanth 23-2-95-1 (4nb), S. Raina 12-1-36-1, Mishra 29-2-129-0 (3nb, 1w), Tendulkar 2-0-11-0

India - Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain), Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, S Sreesanth, RP Singh. (Editing by Toby Davis)