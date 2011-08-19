Cricket-Australia yet to work out how to stop Kohli - Lehmann
Feb 7 Australia have yet to work out a plan to foil India captain Virat Kohli beyond bowling well and hoping for some "luck" against the in-form batsman, coach Darren Lehmann has said.
LONDON, Aug 19 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the fourth test between England and India at the Oval on Friday.
England first innings (overnight 75-1) A. Strauss c MS Dhoni b Sreesanth 40 A. Cook c Sehwag b Sharma 34 I. Bell not out 181 K. Pietersen c & b Raina 175 J. Anderson not out 3 Extras (b 2, lb 7, w 6, nb 9) 24 Total (for three wickets; 123 overs) 457
Fall of wickets: 1-75 2-97 3-447
Still to bat: E. Morgan, R. Bopara, M. Prior, T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann
Bowling (to date): R. Singh 30-7-96-0 (1nb, 1w), I. Sharma 27-7-81-1 (1nb), S. Sreesanth 23-2-95-1 (4nb), S. Raina 12-1-36-1, Mishra 29-2-129-0 (3nb, 1w), Tendulkar 2-0-11-0
India - Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain), Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, S Sreesanth, RP Singh. (Editing by Toby Davis)
MELBOURNE, Feb 7 Australia's cricketers have demanded a review of performance-related pay for contracted players who stand to take another financial hit after an under-strength one-day international team was defeated by New Zealand last week.
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.