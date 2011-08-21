Cricket-Australia yet to work out how to stop Kohli - Lehmann
Feb 7 Australia have yet to work out a plan to foil India captain Virat Kohli beyond bowling well and hoping for some "luck" against the in-form batsman, coach Darren Lehmann has said.
LONDON, Aug 21 Scoreboard at the close on the fourth day of the fourth test between England and India at the Oval on Sunday.
England first innings 591-6 declared (I. Bell 235, K. Pietersen 175)
India innings (overnight 103-5) V. Sehwag lbw b Anderson 8 R. Dravid not out 146 VVS Laxman c Prior b Broad 2 S. Tendulkar c Anderson b Swann 23 S. Raina st Prior b Swann 0 Ishant Sharma c Cook b Swann 1 MS Dhoni c Prior b Anderson 17 Amit Mishra c Bell b Bresnan 43 G. Gambhir c Pietersen b Broad 10 RP Singh c Anderson b Bresnan 25 S Sreesanth c Morgan b Bresnan 0 Extras (b-8, lb-9, w-7, nb-1) 25 Total (all out, 94 overs) 300
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-13 3-68 4-93 5-95 6-137 7-224 8-264 9-300 10-300
Bowling: Anderson 16-7-49-2, Broad 21-3-51-2 (1nb), Bresnan 17-3-54-3 (2w), Swann 31-5-102-3, Pietersen 7-1-27-0, Bopara 2-2-0-0
India second innings (following on) V. Sehwag b Swann 33 R. Dravid c Cook b Swann 13 VVS Laxman b Anderson 24 S. Tendulkar not out 35 A. Mishra not out 8 Extras (b-10, lb-6) 16 Total (for three wickets; 35 overs) 129
To bat: G. Gambhir, S. Raina, MS Dhoni, I. Sharma, S Sreesanth, RP Singh.
Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-64 3-118
Bowling (to date): Anderson 9-2-39-1, Broad 6-3-8-0, Swann 15-2-51-2, Bresnan 5-0-15-0 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
MELBOURNE, Feb 7 Australia's cricketers have demanded a review of performance-related pay for contracted players who stand to take another financial hit after an under-strength one-day international team was defeated by New Zealand last week.
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.