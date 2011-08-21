(Updates at the close)

LONDON, Aug 21 Scoreboard at the close on the fourth day of the fourth test between England and India at the Oval on Sunday.

England first innings 591-6 declared (I. Bell 235, K. Pietersen 175)

India innings (overnight 103-5) V. Sehwag lbw b Anderson 8 R. Dravid not out 146 VVS Laxman c Prior b Broad 2 S. Tendulkar c Anderson b Swann 23 S. Raina st Prior b Swann 0 Ishant Sharma c Cook b Swann 1 MS Dhoni c Prior b Anderson 17 Amit Mishra c Bell b Bresnan 43 G. Gambhir c Pietersen b Broad 10 RP Singh c Anderson b Bresnan 25 S Sreesanth c Morgan b Bresnan 0 Extras (b-8, lb-9, w-7, nb-1) 25 Total (all out, 94 overs) 300

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-13 3-68 4-93 5-95 6-137 7-224 8-264 9-300 10-300

Bowling: Anderson 16-7-49-2, Broad 21-3-51-2 (1nb), Bresnan 17-3-54-3 (2w), Swann 31-5-102-3, Pietersen 7-1-27-0, Bopara 2-2-0-0

India second innings (following on) V. Sehwag b Swann 33 R. Dravid c Cook b Swann 13 VVS Laxman b Anderson 24 S. Tendulkar not out 35 A. Mishra not out 8 Extras (b-10, lb-6) 16 Total (for three wickets; 35 overs) 129

To bat: G. Gambhir, S. Raina, MS Dhoni, I. Sharma, S Sreesanth, RP Singh.

Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-64 3-118

Bowling (to date): Anderson 9-2-39-1, Broad 6-3-8-0, Swann 15-2-51-2, Bresnan 5-0-15-0 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)