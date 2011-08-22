LONDON, Aug 22 Scoreboard at the end of the fourth test between England and India at the Oval on Monday.

England first innings 591-6 declared (I. Bell 235, K. Pietersen 175)

India first innings 300 (R. Dravid 146 not out)

India second innings (overnight 129-3) V. Sehwag b Swann 33 R. Dravid c Cook b Swann 13 VVS Laxman b Anderson 24 S. Tendulkar lbw b Bresnan 91 A. Mishra b Swann 84 S. Raina lbw b Swann 0 MS Dhoni c Swann b Broad 3 G. Gambhir c Morgan b Swann 3 RP Singh c Prior b Broad 0 I Sharma not out 7 S. Sreesanth b Swann 6 Extras (b 12 lb 7) 19 Total (all out; 90.6 overs) 283

Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-64 3-118 4-262 5-262 6-266 7-269 8-269 9-275

Bowling: Anderson 17-4-54-1, Broad 20-6-44-2, Swann 38-6-106-6, Bresnan 11-2-30-1, R. Bopara 3-0-13-0, K. Pietersen 2-0-17-0

Result: England won by an innings and eight runs

England won the four-match series 4-0