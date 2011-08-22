LONDON, Aug 22 Scoreboard at the end of the
fourth test between England and India at the Oval on Monday.
England first innings 591-6 declared (I. Bell 235, K.
Pietersen 175)
India first innings 300 (R. Dravid 146 not out)
India second innings (overnight 129-3)
V. Sehwag b Swann 33
R. Dravid c Cook b Swann 13
VVS Laxman b Anderson 24
S. Tendulkar lbw b Bresnan 91
A. Mishra b Swann 84
S. Raina lbw b Swann 0
MS Dhoni c Swann b Broad 3
G. Gambhir c Morgan b Swann 3
RP Singh c Prior b Broad 0
I Sharma not out 7
S. Sreesanth b Swann 6
Extras (b 12 lb 7) 19
Total (all out; 90.6 overs) 283
Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-64 3-118 4-262 5-262 6-266 7-269
8-269 9-275
Bowling: Anderson 17-4-54-1, Broad 20-6-44-2, Swann
38-6-106-6, Bresnan 11-2-30-1, R. Bopara 3-0-13-0, K. Pietersen
2-0-17-0
Result: England won by an innings and eight runs
England won the four-match series 4-0
