LONDON, Sept 3 Scoreboard at the end of India's
innings in the first one-day international against England at
Chester-le-Street, England on Saturday.
India innings
P. Patel c Kieswetter b Anderson 95
A. Rahane c Patel b Broad 40
R. Dravid c Kieswetter b Broad 2
V. Kohli b Patel 55
R. Sharma retired hurt 0
S. Raina c Cook b Dernbach 38
MS Dhoni c Kieswetter b Bresnan 33
P. Kumar not out 2
R. Ashwin b Bresnan 0
R. Vinay Kumar not out 1
Extras (lb 5 w 3) 8
Total (for seven wickets; 50 overs) 274
Did not bat: M. Patel
Fall of wickets: 1-82 2-87 3-190 3-191* (Sharma, retired not
out) 4-206 5-266 6-272 7-272
Bowling: J. Anderson 9-0-41-1, T. Bresnan 10-0-54-2 (2w), S.
Broad 10-0-56-2, J. Dernbach 9-0-62-1, S. Patel 10-0-42-1, J.
Trott 2-0-14-0 (1w)
