LONDON, Sept 3 Scoreboard at the end of India's innings in the first one-day international against England at Chester-le-Street, England on Saturday.

India innings P. Patel c Kieswetter b Anderson 95 A. Rahane c Patel b Broad 40 R. Dravid c Kieswetter b Broad 2 V. Kohli b Patel 55 R. Sharma retired hurt 0 S. Raina c Cook b Dernbach 38 MS Dhoni c Kieswetter b Bresnan 33 P. Kumar not out 2 R. Ashwin b Bresnan 0 R. Vinay Kumar not out 1 Extras (lb 5 w 3) 8 Total (for seven wickets; 50 overs) 274

Did not bat: M. Patel

Fall of wickets: 1-82 2-87 3-190 3-191* (Sharma, retired not out) 4-206 5-266 6-272 7-272

Bowling: J. Anderson 9-0-41-1, T. Bresnan 10-0-54-2 (2w), S. Broad 10-0-56-2, J. Dernbach 9-0-62-1, S. Patel 10-0-42-1, J. Trott 2-0-14-0 (1w) (Editing by Toby Davis)