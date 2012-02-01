SYDNEY, Feb 1 Scoreboard after Australia beat India by 31 runs at Sydney's Olympic stadium on Wednesday in the first of two Twenty20 matches.

India won the toss and chose to bowl

Australia innings D. Warner c Raina b Vinay Kumar 25 M. Wade b Raina 72 T. Birt c Raina b Ashwin 17 D. Hussey b Sharma 42 G. Bailey not out 12 M. Marsh not out 0 Extras: (w-2, lb-1) 3 Total: (for four wickets, 20 overs) 171

Did not bat: D. Christian, J. Faulkner, B. Hogg, B. Lee, X. Doherty

Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-79 3-135 4-170

Bowling: Ashwin 4-0-34-1, Kumar 3-0-34-0, Vinay Kumar 4-0-28-1 (w-1), Raina 3-0-22-1, Sharma 3.4-0-27-1 (w-1), RG Sharma 0.2-0-2-0, Jadeja 2-0-23-0.

India innings G. Gambhir c Marsh b Hussey 20 V. Sehwag c Hussey b Lee 4 V. Kohli c Warner b Hogg 22 S. Raina b Christian 14 RG. Sharma b Hussey 0 MS. Dhoni not out 48 R. Jadeja c Warner b Christian 7 R. Ashwin not out 15 Extras: (w-6, lb-3, nb-1) 10 Total: (for six wickets, 20 overs) 140

Did not bat: R. Sharma, R. Vinay Kumar, P. Kumar

Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-47 3-53 4-53 5-72 6-81

Bowling: Lee 4-0-36-1 (w-4), Doherty 4-0-23-0 (w-1), Faulkner 2-0-18-0, Christian 4-0-35-2 (nb-1), Hussey 2-0-4-2, Hogg 4-0-21-1

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

