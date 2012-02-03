MELBOURNE, Feb 3 Scoreboard after India beat Australia by eight wickets in the second and final Twenty20 international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Australia won the toss and chose to bat

Australia innings D. Warner c Gambhir b Praveen Kumar 8 A. Finch run out 36 S. Marsh c Dhoni b Praveen Kumar 0 D. Hussey c and b Jadeja 24 G. Bailey run out 3 M. Wade run out 32 M. Marsh stumped Dhoni b Rahul Sharma 13 B. Lee not out 6 C. McKay c Dhoni b Vinay Kumar 0 R. Hogg lbw b Rahul Sharma 4 X. Doherty run out 1 Extras: (w-4) 4 Total: (all out, 19.4 overs) 131

Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-20 3-49 4-54 5-93 6-119 7-121 8-121 9-130

Bowling: Kumar 3-0-21-2 (w-1), Vinay Kumar 4-0-25-1 (w-1), V. Kohli 1-0-7-0, Jadeja 3-0-16-1 (w-1), RG Sharma 3.4-0-29-2, Raina 1-0-10-0, Ashwin 4-0-23-0 (w-1).

India innings G. Gambhir not out 56 V. Sehwag c Marsh b Hogg 23 V. Kohli c Wade b M. Marsh 31 M. Dhoni not out 21

Extras: (w-4) 4 Total: (for two wickets, 19.4 overs) 135

Did not bat: S. Raina, RG. Sharma, R. Jadeja, R. Sharma, R. Ashwin, V. Kumar, P. Kumar

Fall of wickets: 1-43 2-97

Bowling: B. Lee 4-0-24-0 (w-1), C. McKay 3.4-0-25-0 (w-1), X. Doherty 3-0-29-0 (w-1), B. Hogg 3-0-19-1, M. Marsh 4-0-30-1 (w-1), Hussey 2-0-8-0.

