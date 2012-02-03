MELBOURNE, Feb 3 Scoreboard after India
beat Australia by eight wickets in the second and final Twenty20
international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
Australia innings
D. Warner c Gambhir b Praveen Kumar 8
A. Finch run out 36
S. Marsh c Dhoni b Praveen Kumar 0
D. Hussey c and b Jadeja 24
G. Bailey run out 3
M. Wade run out 32
M. Marsh stumped Dhoni b Rahul Sharma 13
B. Lee not out 6
C. McKay c Dhoni b Vinay Kumar 0
R. Hogg lbw b Rahul Sharma 4
X. Doherty run out 1
Extras: (w-4) 4
Total: (all out, 19.4 overs) 131
Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-20 3-49 4-54 5-93 6-119 7-121 8-121
9-130
Bowling: Kumar 3-0-21-2 (w-1), Vinay Kumar 4-0-25-1 (w-1),
V. Kohli 1-0-7-0, Jadeja 3-0-16-1 (w-1), RG Sharma 3.4-0-29-2,
Raina 1-0-10-0, Ashwin 4-0-23-0 (w-1).
India innings
G. Gambhir not out 56
V. Sehwag c Marsh b Hogg 23
V. Kohli c Wade b M. Marsh 31
M. Dhoni not out 21
Extras: (w-4) 4
Total: (for two wickets, 19.4 overs) 135
Did not bat: S. Raina, RG. Sharma, R. Jadeja, R. Sharma, R.
Ashwin, V. Kumar, P. Kumar
Fall of wickets: 1-43 2-97
Bowling: B. Lee 4-0-24-0 (w-1), C. McKay 3.4-0-25-0 (w-1),
X. Doherty 3-0-29-0 (w-1), B. Hogg 3-0-19-1, M. Marsh 4-0-30-1
(w-1), Hussey 2-0-8-0.
