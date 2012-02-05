MELBOURNE Feb 5 Scoreboard after the first
one-day international between Australia and India at the
Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The match was shortened to
32 overs a side due to a rain delay.
India won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Australia innings
M. Wade b Rahul Sharma 67
D. Warner b Vinay Kumar 6
R. Ponting c Raina b Vinay Kumar 2
M. Clarke c Rahul Sharma b Rohit Sharma 10
M. Hussey c Kohli b Vinay Kumar 45
D. Hussey not out 61
D. Christian not out 17
Extras: (2-lb, w-4, nb-2) 8
Total: (five wickets, 32 overs) 216
Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-19 3-49 4-122 5-154
Did not bat: R. Harris, M. Starc, C. McKay, X. Doherty
Bowling: Kumar 7-0-35-0 (w-1), Vinay Kumar 7-0-21-3, Kohli
1-0-4-0 (w-1), Raina 1-0-4-0, Ashwin 5-0-48-0, Rohit Sharma
2-0-17-1, Rahul Sharma 6.2-0-44-1 (w-1) Jadeja 2.4-0-41-0 (nb-2,
w-1)
India innings
G. Gambhir c Wade b Starc 5
S. Tendulkar c Ponting b Starc 2
V. Kohli c Ponting b McKay 31
RG Sharma c Wade b McKay 21
S. Raina c D. Hussey b Christian 4
M. Dhoni c Warner b Doherty 29
R. Jadeja c M. Hussey b McKay 19
R. Ashwin run out (Christian/Doherty) 5
R. Sharma b Doherty 1
P. Kumar c Harris b McKay 15
V. Kumar not out 12
Extras: (lb-2 w-5) 7
Total: (all out, 29.4 overs) 151
Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-13 3-64 4-65 5-77 6-114 7-120 8-123
9-128 10-151
Bowling: Harris 5-0-28-0 (w-2), Starc 6-0-33-2 (w-2),
Christian 5-0-21-1, McKay 4.4-0-20-4, Doherty 7-0-36-2 (w-1), M.
Clarke 2-0-11-0
Result: Australia won by 65 runs (D/L)
